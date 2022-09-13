Angelina County commissioners approve use of ARPA funds for multi-purpose building purchase

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners on Tuesday approved the usage of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purchase of a new building for multi-purpose uses.

County Judge Keith Wright said it would be useful for court backlog, mental health evaluations for those in jail, and election administration.

Election Administrator, Terri Jordan tells us the department currently uses Lufkin’s Park and Rec building to host early elections and if it’s a larger turnout, they relocate to Pitser Garrison Civic Center.

She said it’s best to have everything in one building to store documents and voting equipment instead of four or five different buildings.

