Central Texas man who pleaded guilty in horrific child abuse case sentenced to life in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former McGregor man who physically abused his girlfriend and her two young sons was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in a case that left the judge wondering why the boys’ mother escaped prosecution for failing to protect her children.

Judge Susan Kelly, of Waco’s 54th State District Court, sentenced Jonas Ray Bradshaw, 25, to the maximum sentence for causing critical head trauma and other injuries to his girlfriend’s 11-month-old son in January 2020. The judge also sentenced Bradshaw to 10-year prison terms on each of the six lesser counts of injuring the boy and his 3-year-old brother.

Bradshaw, who apologized Tuesday for his actions, elected to have Kelly decide punishment instead of a jury in what is commonly called a bench trial. He pleaded guilty Monday to the seven counts of injury to a child, including one first-degree felony count, and also pleaded guilty to continuous assault-family violence in the abuse of his former girlfriend, the boys’ mother.

Bradshaw and his attorneys, Rob Swanton and Phil Frederick, worked out a plea agreement with prosecutors Tara Avants and Will Hix on the family violence count before the two-day trial started which called for Bradshaw to serve five years for physically abusing the boys’ mother.

Bradshaw, who said he suffered sexual and physical abuse as a child before lapsing into drug and alcohol abuse in his teens, will serve the eight counts concurrently and must serve a minimum of 30 years in prison before he can seek parole.

A Waco police detective and a crime scene technician both testified Monday that the younger boy’s injuries were the worst case of child abuse they had seen.

The boy suffered traumatic head injuries, cigarette burns, bite marks on his arms and back and bruises covering most of his body. A number of witnesses in the case cringed or averted their eyes when asked to view photos of the boy taken during his hospital care.

The boys’ mother testified the boys’ father was killed in a hit-and-run traffic incident in McGregor in June 2019. She said she witnessed Bradshaw grab the younger boy by the foot, hold him upside down and swing him, causing his head to strike a wall. She said he cursed the boys and struck them in the face on a daily basis. He also held their heads under the bath water until they struggled and gasped for air and also physically abused her, she said.

“Once, he held me up against the wall and was choking me,” she said. “He said, ‘You want me to put my hands on you the way I do your stupid kids?’ "

She testified she spent the money she received from her husband’s life insurance policy to buy the home on Tejas Drive she, her sons and Bradshaw lived in.

Before sentencing Bradshaw, Kelly asked Avants about potential charges against the mother.

“Often times when a defendant pleads guilty, I ask the state or the lawyers what about the co-defendant,” the judge said. “Ms. Avants, you said the mother did not protect her children. Is there any prosecution of the mother from this district attorney’s office?”

Avants said there is no pending indictment against her.

“And you are unabashedly wanting this defendant to get the maximum but you are not going to do anything to the mother, who did not protect her children, and you are showing these pictures. Is that right?” the judge asked.

“Your honor, as the court is aware, she was a victim herself, and the defendant has been sentenced to five years for the abuse that he did on her,” Avants said.

“Are you saying that if a woman has been abused, then all of a sudden she is relieved from her responsibility from protecting her children if this is the worst case of child abuse you have ever seen? What is the excuse there?” Kelly said.

“No, your honor. I can’t speak for (the mother),” Avants said.

“Or for your office for why you are not holding her accountable for spending her dead husband’s money to pay for this,” Kelly said.

“We do not have an indicted case against her, your honor,” Avants said.

“No, you don’t,” the judge said.

The mother intended to give a victim-impact statement after Bradshaw was sentenced. However, she changed her mind after hearing the judge’s comments.

Avants said after trial that the evidence showed “that this was a horrific case of child physical abuse and the court rendered justice accordingly.”

Swanton and Frederick declined comment after Bradshaw was sentenced.

In defense testimony Tuesday, Bradshaw said that after suffering physical and sexual abuse as a child and watching his father physically abuse his mother, he left home at 16 after his parents divorced and he did not approve of his mother’s new boyfriend.

He said he turned to drugs and alcohol in an effort to self-medicate his depression and said his substance abuse turned him into someone he did not recognize.

“It’s been very hard for me to grasp what I have actually done,” he said. “The drugs took me over. They completely made me someone I wasn’t before. I can’t make any excuse for what I did. I can’t even fathom why somebody would do that, let alone doing it myself.”

Bradshaw acknowledged that he deserves to be punished and apologized to the judge, his family and supporters and to the boys’ mother.

He said with counseling and sobriety, he knows he can change.

“I want to become a better person,” he said, becoming emotional. “I apologize to everybody I have hurt.”

During cross-examination, Avants picked up on his emotional state.

“You are crying, but no one hurt you, correct? When (the younger boy) cried, he got hit. You followed in your father’s footsteps and became a domestic abuser of women and children.”

In other defense testimony, Waco psychologist Lee Carter, who evaluated Bradshaw, said Bradshaw shows genuine remorse for his actions and is aware that drugs and alcohol triggered his abusive behavior. He said he has the capacity to “extract himself” from the substance abuse and to change.

“Despite how awful this case is, I’m not ready to throw this man away forever,” Carter said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.