Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another Beautiful September Day continues across East Texas. Cooler than normal temperatures throughout the day today. A nice breeze out there...Just about perfect. We are anticipating a slow warming trend to begin tomorrow afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 for highs, then into the lower to middle 90s through early next week. Lows start out near 60 in the morning, then gradually warming into the lower 70s by Sunday morning and then continue through mid-week. No rain is forecast; however, a few showers may be possible over the far southern sections of Deep East Texas on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week. The majority of the area will stray dry for the next 7-10 days. Enjoy your mornings...they will be very nice into the end of the week. No rain for THE RED ZONE on Friday evening. Have a great rest of your Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.