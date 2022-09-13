Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Another Beautiful September Day for Wednesday
Ditto: Another Beautiful September day expected for Wednesday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another Beautiful September Day continues across East Texas. Cooler than normal temperatures throughout the day today. A nice breeze out there...Just about perfect. We are anticipating a slow warming trend to begin tomorrow afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 for highs, then into the lower to middle 90s through early next week. Lows start out near 60 in the morning, then gradually warming into the lower 70s by Sunday morning and then continue through mid-week. No rain is forecast; however, a few showers may be possible over the far southern sections of Deep East Texas on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week. The majority of the area will stray dry for the next 7-10 days.  Enjoy your mornings...they will be very nice into the end of the week. No rain for THE RED ZONE on Friday evening. Have a great rest of your Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Nacogdoches High School students learning cosmetology.
Nacogdoches High School student to lobby U.S. congress about education programs

Latest News

Felt a bit like fall this morning...Fall officially starts in 9 days.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 9-13-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips