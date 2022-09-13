Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

GM’s Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin

(MGN: Cruise LLC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - General Motors’ self-driving car company has announced plans to expand a robotaxi service into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year.

Cruise told invertors at a banking conference Monday that an autonomous ride-hailing service that began charging San Francisco passengers in June will make its debut in Phoenix and Austin, Texas, within the next 90 days.

The ride-hailing service will consist of vehicles that won’t have a safety driver to take control in case the robotic technology malfunctions.

General Motors bought the San Francisco startup six years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Nacogdoches High School students learning cosmetology.
Nacogdoches High School student to lobby U.S. congress about education programs

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County...
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims
US takes aim at some Trump offshore safety rule rollbacks
Tyson Ladon Isaac, 18, of Lubbock (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
First of 5 involved in 2019 shootings sentenced to 20 years
Apple introduces new iPhone features with iOS 16.
New iOS update: iPhone messages can be edited, deleted