GM’s Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - General Motors’ self-driving car company has announced plans to expand a robotaxi service into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year.

Cruise told invertors at a banking conference Monday that an autonomous ride-hailing service that began charging San Francisco passengers in June will make its debut in Phoenix and Austin, Texas, within the next 90 days.

The ride-hailing service will consist of vehicles that won’t have a safety driver to take control in case the robotic technology malfunctions.

General Motors bought the San Francisco startup six years ago.

