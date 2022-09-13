Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lowry Mays, Texas A&M graduate and business school namesake, dies at 87

“We will never forget what he did for Aggieland.”
Professor of Marketing and former Mays Business School Dean Eli Jones; Lowry and Peggy Mays;...
Professor of Marketing and former Mays Business School Dean Eli Jones; Lowry and Peggy Mays; former Mays Business School Dean Benton Cocanougher; and Associate Dean for Graduate Programs, Professor and KPMG Chair in Accounting Jerry Strawser, taken in 2017 on the evening the Mays were presented with their namesake award.(Photo courtesy: Mays Business School)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lowry Mays, a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University and the namesake of its business school, died today at the age of 87.

Mays, who earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering at Texas A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two non-consecutive terms (1985-1991 and 2001-2007) on The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, including as chairman from 2003-2005.

“A really big tree fell in the Aggie forest today,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “We will never forget what he did for Aggieland.”

Texas A&M’s school of business was endowed by Mays in 1996 with a $15 million gift and was renamed the Lowry Mays College & Graduate School of Business. The university renamed the school once more in 2002 to Mays Business School. In 2017, the Mays Family Foundation gifted an additional $25 million, the largest single commitment in the business school’s history. Both gifts were part of an overall lifetime giving of $47 million.

Read more here by Lesley Henton, Texas A&M University Division of Marketing & Communications.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Nacogdoches High School students learning cosmetology.
Nacogdoches High School student to lobby U.S. congress about education programs

Latest News

Apple introduces new iPhone features with iOS 16.
New iOS update: iPhone messages can be edited, deleted
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
Nacogdoches High School students learning cosmetology.
Nacogdoches High School student to lobby U.S. congress about education programs
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children