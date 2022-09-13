Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin ISD looking to receive ballistic shields for schools

Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD((Source: KTRE))
By Brian Jordan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD has approved a motion to submit an application to the state to receive ballistic shields for its campuses.

The district is looking to receive 13 ballistic shields, one for each school.

The governor and Texas legislature transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives. The ballistic shields are part of that.

$50 million of that is for the ballistic shields. $3 million is going into what they’re calling ALERRT training. ALERRT is designed to train first responders for situations like Uvalde

