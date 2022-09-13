East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another beautiful start! Temperatures have dropped into the 50s and 60s this morning with calm winds. Expect lots of sunshine through the afternoon with light easterly winds. Temperatures today will reach the upper 80s and humidity should stay low. The quiet weather continues this week with more sunshine and light winds. As winds gradually turn out of the southeast by the end of the week, temperatures will be rising and so will the humidity. We’re back to very warm and humid this weekend with highs in the lower to mid 90s and feeling evening warmer because of the humidity. A very slight chance for rain may be possible Saturday in Deep East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.