Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are anticipating the coolest morning here in East Texas since May 28th. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight with a few over the northernmost sections of ETX dropping into the middle 50s for an hour or so. Plentiful sunshine is likely for at least the next 7 days. Low temperatures should stay in the 60s through Saturday morning before going back into the lower 70s by Sunday morning. High Temperatures should remain in the lower 90s into Saturday, then possibly into the middle 90s Sun and Mon. Humidity Values are likely to slowly rise this week, making it feel warmer and warmer each day, especially during the afternoon hours. South to Southeast wind is likely at 5-15 mph through the entire forecast period of 7 days. Ready for a chilly morning? Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.