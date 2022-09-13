Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School

Reports of shooting inside classroom ‘not credible,’ district says
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police confirm everyone is safe after Waco High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of a shooting inside a classroom that turned out to be part of a statewide hoax.

WATCH: Waco Police & Waco ISD Joint News Conference

“There is currently NO active shooter at Waco High School,” Waco Police said on Facebook. A police spokeswoman further clarified no shots were fired at the school and police are looking into who called in the false report.

Several law enforcement agencies from Central Texas immediately swarmed the area at about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and armed officers were seen inside the school clearing every classroom.

During that time, a police officer at the high school’s parking lot reassured parents waiting for their children there was “no evidence of any critical attack” and that officers were clearing the school “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Waco High School is secure and the elementary campuses have been released from their ‘Secure’ (status). This appears to have been one of several hoaxes from around the state,” said Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

Police cleared the high school building shortly after 3 p.m. Students were bused from Waco High to the Base Extraco Center in Waco to be reunited with parents.

