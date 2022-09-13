SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed in response to an armed, barricaded subject according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post, the NCSO announced SH 204 has been closed to traffic near the intersection with CR 817. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed. (KLTV/Avery Gorman)

