Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Trial begins for man accused of breaking into ranch and shooting man to death

25-year-old Francisco Javier Santos
25-year-old Francisco Javier Santos(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After three years, the trial begins for the man accused of breaking into a ranch, shooting and causing the death of a man.

After a day of jury selection, the opening statements began in the case against Francisco Javier Santos.

Santos is accused by a relative of kicking down the door and opening fire.

The victim was identified as a 66-year-old man.

The Webb County Assistant District Attorney, Karina Rios is representing the state.

The trial continues in the 406th District Court.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD applies to receive ballistic shields for school officers
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating

Latest News

A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills
Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills
Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills
Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills