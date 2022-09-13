Trial of woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting unborn baby out continues for second day

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston.

Parker is charged with killing Reagan Hancock and forcibly removing Hancock’s unborn child from her in October 2020.

Prosecutors say Hancock received around 100 cuts and stabbed wounds. According to prosecutors, this all happened because Parker wanted to keep her boyfriend. Parker was unable to get pregnant because of a hysterectomy.

Tuesday’s testimonies centered around digital forensic investigators with the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

[DAY 1 OF THE TRIAL]

Investigators examined Parker’s social media activities from May 2020 to Oct. 9, 2020, when the crime occurred. They said Parker used social media to perpetuate a fake pregnancy.

Investigators told the court that Parker allegedly watched numerous birthing videos on YouTube until the day of the murders, including C-sections and vaginal deliveries. Investigators say Parker’s social media activity increased weeks before the crime was committed.

Also, by extracting information from the defendant’s cellphone, investigators said it was determined that Parker allegedly called in a bomb threat to a local hospital the day she was scheduled for a pregnancy examination, which was four days before the murders.

The trial is expected continue for two weeks or more.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.