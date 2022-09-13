Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
US takes aim at some Trump offshore safety rule rollbacks

(MGN: Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The U.S. Department of the Interior says it wants to reverse some Trump administration rollbacks of offshore safety rules dealing with devices to prevent blowouts like the BP catastrophe of 2010.

That incident killed 11 people and fouled the Gulf of Mexico. One proposed rule would require operators of oil and gas drilling rigs and production platforms to send failure data to the federal offshore safety agency rather than to designated third parties.

Another would cut a month off the time allowed to begin failure analyses and investigations, from four months to three.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

