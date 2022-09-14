Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Baylor alum reflects on time he met Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom
Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom(MGN Online / PolizeiBerlin / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Madison Herber
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The death of the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is being mourned all over the world, including Central Texas.

Lyndon Olson Jr., a Baylor University alum who met the queen during his time as the U.S. Ambassador to Sweden, spoke with KWTX and reflected on what it was like to be in the presence of royalty.

He said the two meetings were like day and night.

“The dinner was very strict, very disciplined. You were very engaged with the rules of meeting the queen. I will tell you, I met a very different Queen Elizabeth. She was absolutely hilarious. It was a personality I have never seen,” Olson Jr. explained.

Olson said that underneath the crown, the queen was a regular human being like the rest of us.

Olson says he was taken aback by her informalities against the well-known formal presence of her as a Monarch.

For most people, Queen Elizabeth is the only Queen they have ever known. She spent seven decades on the throne, and Olson says her leadership set a very high standard.

“She was one of those messengers for hope. I just thought we just lost 70 years of institution guidance from her,” says Olson.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

