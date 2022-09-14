Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘Big bad wolf’? Police capture pet wolf spotted near daycare

Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.
Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.(Oklahoma City Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police officers in Oklahoma said they spotted a rare pet roaming the streets on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers helped capture a pet wolf that was reported as a lost animal.

According to the police department, a resident reported the pet, which is 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute, missing before it was seen near a daycare.

Officers said the “big bad wolf” was instead a “cuddly puppy” as they reunited the animal with its owner safe and sound.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD applies to receive ballistic shields for school officers

Latest News

Bullard City Manager David Hortman, addressed each person at the meeting by saying the city...
Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
.
VIDEO: Two women accused of stabbing man who they were both dating
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at age 76