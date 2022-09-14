Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled from the month before.

At tonight’s city council meeting, those residents tried to get some answers.

“You pay the bill or get your water cut off,” says Bullard resident, Tracy Nguyen.

Nearly a dozen Bullard residents addressed the city council about a spike in their water bill.

Nguyen says she has been living in Bullard for three years now, and says normally she uses under 10,000 gallons of water a month, costing her around $70. When she got her August bill, it indicated she had used 83,000 gallons, costing her a whopping $755.

“That was extremely high for a family of three always at work,” says Nguyen.

Another Bullard resident, John Smith, told us he saw a spike in his water bill around June, suggesting he was using 30,000 gallons of water. He initially thought he may have a leak, but ruled that out after an inspection.

“You know and I’m like, I’m not taking 300 showers a day, you know there’s no way that’s my usage of water,” says Smith.

Bullard City Manager David Hortman, addressed each person at the meeting by saying the city would go out to each person’s home with a handheld reader to pull a diagnostic of their meter.

“Then we want to reach out to everyone that’s in here that has a concern and let’s go through that report and let’s see what happened,” says Hortman.

About a dozen residents attended the meeting to voice their concerns, and hope to see it addressed soon.

“$60 to $70, maybe $80 on the high side to $300, you know, somebody’s got to answer to that, there’s a reason for it,” says Smith.

Hortman says if someone still feels that the diagnostic reading isn’t accurate, then they could send the meter off to a third party to have it tested for accuracy. He says that the person requesting the third party testing will be required to pay for the service.

