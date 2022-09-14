Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview’s Brandon Maxwell blossoms in lilac for NY Fashion Week

A Brandon Maxwell collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New...
A Brandon Maxwell collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Home is where the heart is for Brandon Maxwell and it showed in his use of purple, his mother’s favorite color, throughout his New York Fashion Week spring/summer collection.

Models walked the runway in a venue bathed in lilac light, giving it the feel of sunrise in the countryside. Opting for pastels, layering and relaxed symmetrical silhouettes, Maxwell focused on a theme of soft feminine beauty. He mixed neutrals with pastels like baby blue, sage green and blush pink in everyday staple closet pieces for women.

The Texas native says the collection is inspired by his youth in the late 90s, early 2000s.

Vogue’s Anna Wintour, La La Anthony and Kelsea Ballerini were among the celebrities in attendance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

