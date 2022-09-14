Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another beautiful start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s this morning. We’ll see lots of sunshine again today and humidity still stays fairly low before increasing through the next few days. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a few places hitting 90 degrees today. Those afternoon high temperatures will gradually rise into the lower 90s across all of East Texas as we head into the weekend. There could be one or two isolated showers in Deep East Texas Saturday afternoon, but chances are slim and these are the only chances for rain in the forecast through the middle of next week.

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips