Palestine PD program hopes to interest students in law enforcement careers

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department hosted their youth corps recruitment event Tuesday to expose kids to the law enforcement field.

The Palestine Police Youth Corps, or PPYC, program is about teaching people ages 14 to 20 who are interested in a career path in law enforcement. The kids get to learn from four officers this year and get first-hand experience.

“We teach them how to clear rooms, we teach them the proper way to do traffic stops or felony traffic stops. The many things we do, we teach them how to do that, and then we go out and they compete with kids in other, either explorer groups or youth corps,” says Palestine Police Sergeant Joe Tinsley.

Palestine Police Department program coordinator Michele Herbert says it’s a great opportunity for kids to see another side of what policing really is.

She said, “People don’t see police officers the same way that we used to back in the day. We don’t respect them the way we should and I think through this program, it’s important that we teach the kids that police officers are like everybody else except that they have an extremely important job and there’s every reason for them to be respected.”

And we spoke with a second year student, Adrian Urbina, who has enjoyed learning from the program.

“I encourage anybody to join and everybody to join. If you even are not looking to become a police officer, this is still a very good career path as a lot of people say, ‘I don’t want to become a police officer but I want to learn.’ And this is a great place to learn. It’s knowledge that is readily available from the professionals. From the people who have been on the front lines.” says Urbina.

To learn more information about the PPYC program click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.