Players of Old Town Pickleball to restore park courtyard

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Old Town pickleball team of Nacogdoches is teaming up to give a makeover to the courtyard located at Banita Creek Park.

Players volunteered their time to improve their new space Wednesday morning. It consisted of power washing the court and getting it prepared for new paint.

The court will be sectioned into six different courts and will have two permanent nets placed.

Community services director Brain Bray told us the courtyard was originally built as a tennis court and over the years has become a multi-purpose space for many different groups.

“Parks need a purpose, and if nobody is at a park, it goes into disrepair. With the pickleball group wanted to use this court all the time, they’re going to be here so they’re going to be able to tell us when something is wrong, and we can fix it quicker,” he said.

Pickleball ambassador Robert McCandless said most of their games take place at the C.L. Simon Rec Center.

“We’ve proved to him bringing in so many people into the gymnasium and we’re so loud I think he wants part of us out of there, so Brian has been great in getting things done and working with us to make this all happen,” he said.

The City of Nacogdoches will be providing equipment and supplies needed for the renovation and volunteers will be working under city supervision.

And what is McCandless favorite thing about the game? He said, “watching the community come together and hitting that ball! Listening to that pop when you hit it!”

