Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Suspected drunken driver going more than 125 mph at time of crash, authorities say

The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports a suspected DUI driver was traveling at least...
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports a suspected DUI driver was traveling at least 125 mph before crashing on Loop 202.(ADOT)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a man is facing charges after crashing into several cars while suspected of driving under the influence.

Arizona’s Family reports the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on Loop 202 when a Honda Accord was traveling at more than 125 mph on the highway.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the vehicle smashed into three cars before ricocheting off a wall and overturning near the 52nd Street exit.

Traffic cameras near the scene showed traffic being diverted off the highway while the crash scene was being investigated.

Authorities said a 19-year-old was behind the wheel of the Honda. He was hospitalized after the crash and expected to be booked into jail once released.

The public safety department said the 19-year-old is facing DUI, criminal damage and endangerment charges.

Another driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to the department.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
The deputy was not injured during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot
Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD applies to receive ballistic shields for school officers

Latest News

Amtrak Ribbon Cutting
Amtrak celebrates completion of $5M Longview station restoration
Fall Allergies
Ragweed, mold spores among the allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas
Paddlefish Proclamation
Marion County declares official county fish
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted of child porn, enticing girls for sex
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline