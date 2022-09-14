Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial Day 3: Realtor claims Parker made up information when trying to buy plot of land

Parker is charged with killing a woman & forcibly removing her unborn child
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued into its third day on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Parker is charged with killing Reagan Hancock and forcibly removing her unborn child from the womb in October of 2020.

On Wednesday, prosecutors called a real estate agent to the stand, who said Parker and her boyfriend at one time tried to purchase a large amount of property near the Red River.

The witness told the court that while trying to figure out Parker’s source of income, they learned she was making up attorney’s names. Parker also allegedly told realtors she was going to pay for the land when she got her inheritance.

Parker’s former mother-in-law testified that she has a reputation for telling lies. A friend of Parker’s also testified that she was told by Parker that Parker’s mother once put a hit out on Parker.

