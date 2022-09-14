Trial delayed yet again for owners of Waco tattoo parlor who defied pandemic closure orders

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The trial for the owners of a Waco tattoo shop who defied state business closure orders during the pandemic was postponed for a second time after the judge recused himself because of a potential conflict.

Zac and Chonna Colbert, owners of Infamous Ink on Lake Air Drive, were set for trial Wednesday in Waco’s Municipal Court on 14 alleged violations of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order and a city resolution closing certain businesses during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the trial was canceled after Interim Municipal Judge Dan Francis recused himself because attorney Josh Tetens joined Cody Cleveland in court Aug.31 as co-counsel for the Colberts.

Tetens was not present at pretrial hearings and Francis said he was not aware of Tetens’ involvement in the case until the initial Aug. 31 trial date. Francis said Wednesday he recused himself from the case because he gave Tetens, the Republican nominee for McLennan County district attorney, a $250 campaign donation in January.

The recusal forced the city to cancel the Class C misdemeanor trial until a new municipal judge is appointed to replace Chris Taylor, who retired recently.

The Aug. 31 trial was canceled and reset for Wednesday when only 12 people of the 80 summoned for jury service reported, and two of those could not speak English. City officials had planned to summon 160 potential jurors for Wednesday’s trial to make sure there were enough from which to select a six-person panel, Cleveland said.

“Both sides just want a fair trial, and if we get a fair trial, we like our odds,” Cleveland said. “The city is adamant that my clients have done something wrong, that my clients have violated the law, and they have held that position for two and a half years. My clients are still looking for their day in court. They feel they had a right to go to work when other people were going to work to feed their families.”

City of Waco spokeswoman Monica Sedelmeier did not return messages Wednesday.

Assistant City Attorney Kim Coogan objected to Tetens’ involvement in the case at the Aug. 31 trial setting, saying the Colberts and Cleveland were “grandstanding” by bringing in a “local celebrity” to help try the case.

Tetens, a criminal defense attorney who beat incumbent DA Barry Johnson in the March primary, was amused by the characterization. He faces Democrat Aubrey Robertson in the November general election.

“I guess I appreciate the judge being cautious and recusing himself,” Tetens said. “But at the end of the day, I think the jury is going to do the right thing and find both of these parties not guilty, regardless of who the judge is.”

The city also indicated that it would try Chonna Colbert and her husband separately on the 14 citations, which carry potential fines of up to $1,000 a day. However, since the postponement of the first trial, the city has agreed to try the couple together in one trial, Cleveland said.

The Colberts have said they want a jury to decide the case because they don’t think they did anything wrong by reopening the shop after closing it for seven weeks. They won’t settle with the city because they think that implies wrongdoing on their part. They said they merely were trying to keep their business afloat and acting in the best interests of their family and employees.

Zac Colbert has said he thinks it was unfair that barbers, beauty shops and nail salons were allowed to reopen but his and other tattoo parlors were not, especially, since those kinds of businesses are treated similarly under the state Health and Safety Code.

He noted that the other businesses adjacent to his shop in a strip center in the 900 block of Lake Air Drive were allowed to reopen.

