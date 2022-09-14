Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Warm and dry conditions for your Wednesday afternoon. Muggy meter slowly climbing into the weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We had a very pleasant start in the 50s and lower 60s this morning, but don’t let the cool temperatures fool you! Ample sunshine and the drier air in place will lead to a quick warm up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for highs this afternoon. Winds will mainly be from the east and will be calm throughout the day. Clear and quiet skies stick around overnight, leading to another pleasant and cool start in the lower 60s for your Thursday morning before temperatures quickly clamber back up to near 90 degrees in the afternoon. Friday will start off slightly milder and muggier thanks to the return of southerly winds on Thursday. Most East Texans will remain dry Friday afternoon, but a few showers and potentially an isolated thundershower will be possible across our southwestern counties during the heat of the day. Isolated rain chances persist into Saturday afternoon before skies totally dry back out for Sunday and the first half of next week. Expect our temperatures to continue the gradual warming trend as higher pressure builds back in over East Texas. Highs for the start of next week will likely range in the lower to middle 90s, making it quite a warm end to summer here in East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD applies to receive ballistic shields for school officers
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 9-14-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 9-14-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 9-14-22
Lots of sunshine and no rain through this forecast period.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips