89-year-old woman, grandson seriously injured in dog attack

Both the woman and her grandson were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 12-year-old was ultimately airlifted to a children’s hospital for treatment.
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOLDEN, Colo. (Gray News) – An 89-year-old woman and her 12-year-old grandson were seriously injured when they were attacked by two pit bulls, according to the Golden Police Department.

Police said the boy went to a neighbor’s house to get help and call emergency services.

Officers found a trail of blood leading into the home and immediately went into the backyard, where they saw the dogs attacking the woman.

According to police, officers put themselves between the dogs and the woman while verbally challenging the canines.

Officers deployed Tasers and less lethal shotguns in an attempt to create space between the victim and the pit bulls.

Police said the dogs circled officers who approached the woman.

More officers arrived to help and were able to hold off the canines while rescuing the woman.

Both the woman and her grandson were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 12-year-old was ultimately airlifted to a children’s hospital for treatment.

Police said the dogs involved were contained and not a threat to the public.

