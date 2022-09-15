Alpine man sentenced to seven days in prison for his role in the January 6th capitol riots

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Over a year after the capitol riots, Sean Watson from Alpine was sentenced for his role in the riot at the U.S Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

According to the U.S Department of Justice, on September 6th, Watson was sentenced to seven days in prison.

In addition to his 7 days in prison, Watson will have to pay a 500-dollar restitution fine, serve 2 years of probation, and complete 60 hours of community service.

In April, he plead guilty to knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.