Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Alpine man sentenced to seven days in prison for his role in the January 6th capitol riots

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Over a year after the capitol riots, Sean Watson from Alpine was sentenced for his role in the riot at the U.S Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

According to the U.S Department of Justice, on September 6th, Watson was sentenced to seven days in prison.

In addition to his 7 days in prison, Watson will have to pay a 500-dollar restitution fine, serve 2 years of probation, and complete 60 hours of community service.

In April, he plead guilty to knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 13.
Nacogdoches man charged with 40 child-related sexual offenses
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot
Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and...
Woman arrested for taking raccoon into a bar, officials say
Meydon Lymbery, left, and Rodney Paulette
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge

Latest News

Barrett Bennefield fishing
East Texas angler teen 1 of 7 to represent Texas in fishing combine
Food Supply Forecast
Drought-ridden Texas harvest could make life leaner next year
Amtrak Disruptions
Tentative labor deal averts threat of Amtrak rail strike
Spencer has been fascinated with firefighters most of his life, so he put on his firefighter...
Longview’s littlest firefighter helps crew
Spencer has been fascinated with firefighters most of his life.
‘Best day of my life:’ Longview’s littlest firefighter helps crew