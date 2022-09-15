Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Amarillo man pleads guilty to threatening Jews, vowed to ‘tear their eyes and tongues out’

An Amarillo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish...
An Amarillo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis.(Randall County Jail)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Christopher Stephen Brown was charged via criminal complaint on Dec. 6, 2021 and was indicted later that month.

He plead guilty yesterday to making interstate threatening communications.

“In addition to expressing disgusting anti-Semitic views, Mr. Brown made specific threats of violence against multiple individuals, which is prohibited under federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham. “We will not allow our citizens to be subjected to this sort of menacing conduct.”

An FBI Dallas Special Agent said Brown wanted to potentially commit violent acts against members of the Jewish community.

According to plea papers, Brown admitted to placing threatening calls to Chabad Lubavitch, a Jewish organization.

Chabad is headquartered in New York City and maintains more than 3,500 institutions worldwide.

The release says in those calls, Brown said his name was “Madrikh Obadiah” and threatened to “execute” several rabbinical leaders.

Over the course of multiple calls, he vowed he would tear their eyes and tongues out, blow their heads of, and kill every rabbi he could find.

According to court documents, he also sent messages to the organization via their website, calling for death to all Jews and linking to his YouTube channel, which also contained threatening content.

Brown now faces up to five years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy was not injured during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty
A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Meydon Lymbery, left, and Rodney Paulette
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge

Latest News

Food Supply Forecast
Drought-ridden Texas harvest could make life leaner next year
Amtrak Disruptions
Tentative labor deal averts threat of Amtrak rail strike
Spencer has been fascinated with firefighters most of his life, so he put on his firefighter...
Longview’s littlest firefighter helps crew
Food Supply Forecast
Drought-ridden Texas harvest could make life leaner next year
Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 13.
Nacogdoches man charged with 40 child-related sexual offenses