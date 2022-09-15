D.A. no longer seeking death penalty against Killeen man accused of fatally shooting detective during no-knock raid

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County District Attorney’s office is no longer seeking the death penalty in its case against Marvin Guy, the man accused of fatally shooting Killeen Police Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a no-knock drug raid in 2014.

On Friday, Sept. 9, the State of Texas filed a Waiver of the Death Penalty and Request for a Speedy Trial.

Guy remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s been held since May 2014 in lieu of $4 million bond, charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder. His trial date has been reset multiple times since his arrest.

At about 5 a.m. on May 9, 2014, Killeen police conducted a no-knock drug raid at Guy’s home on Circle M Drive in Killeen. Gunfire erupted and four officers were hit.

Guy has always maintained he didn’t realize it was police breaking into his home when he fired his weapon in self-defense.

In the wake of the shooting, The Killeen City Council voted to ban no-knock warrants within its city limits.

