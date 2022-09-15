East Texas churches, non-profit group, ask government to help resettle Chinese church members

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There is a plea to the federal government tonight; East Texas churches, along with the help of a non-profit group called Freedom Seekers International, are asking the U.S. government to resettle close to sixty members of a Chinese church.

Tonight, those church members are in limbo in Thailand. Former KLTV Sports Director Ryan Peterson recently spent time with the refugees, and brought us the story in this video, saying the church leaders told him that East Texas might be their last hope for freedom.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.