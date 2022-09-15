Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hudson police say woman confesses to shooting boyfriend following traffic stop

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - An officer from the Hudson Police Department conducted a traffic stop for speeding and found the driver had blood on her.

According to a report by the Hudson Police Department, Amanda Scogin Reynolds, 47, was pulled over for a routine traffic. During the roadside interview the officer said they noticed Reynolds had blood on her person which point she allegedly admitted to shooting her boyfriend, John Carnahan.

The report says Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the location where Reynolds said the incident occurred and found Carnahan deceased.

Reynolds has been booked into the Angelina County Jail on a charge of murder.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

