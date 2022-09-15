Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin coach says week’s practices led to upset win

Lufkin prepares to renew old rivalry with Longview.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Head Coach Todd Quick said his team won a Week 3 road matchup against state-ranked A&M Consolidated came from good practices.

“I told our guys that game was won on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Quick said. “There was not a lot of garbage going on, no problems on or off the field, offensively or defensively.”

Quick said his team has to have the mindset of a fresh slate each day.

“We just have to keep stacking days of getting better and stack each game,” he said. “Nothing carries over.”

The Panthers open district play against an old rival in Longview on Friday.

“We know who they are,” Quick said. “They’re playing hard. It’s who they are. They’re a good bunch. It’ll be quite the challenge for us.”

Quick’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night. You can see Red Zone Preview every Wednesday night during the high school football season.

