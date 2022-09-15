Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches man charged with 40 child-related sexual offenses

Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 13.
Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 13.(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man was arrested Tuesday; 40 felony charges for sexual assault and possession or promotion of child pornography have been filed against him, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post, the NCSO stated Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 13 on warrants for two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child. They explain the additional 38 charges for possession or promotion of child pornography were filed as the investigation progressed.

NCSO investigators say they received multiple complaints from separate individuals who became aware of an alleged ongoing sexual relationship between Walker and the victim, and that Walker had sent nude images to the victim.

The abuse is believed to have begun in June 2022 when the victim was 15 years old, according to authorities.

Walker consented to a search of his phone, and investigators report they discovered 38 pornographic images.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Family Crisis Center of East Texas and Harold’s House Alliance for Children for their assistance in this case.

Under the Texas Penal Code, second-degree felonies carry a punishment range of between two and 20 years of incarceration. Third-degree felonies are punishable by between two and 10 years in prison. Both second and third-degree felony charges also carry a potential fine of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy was not injured during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty
A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Meydon Lymbery, left, and Rodney Paulette
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge

Latest News

East Texas Ag News: Plan now to stop weeds in the early spring
Nacogdoches median beautification project.
City of Nacogdoches cultivates median beautification project
Nacogdoches median beautification project.
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches cultivates median beautification project
Biologists predict moderate hunting conditions ahead of white-tailed deer archery-only season...
Biologists predict moderate hunting conditions ahead of white-tailed deer archery-only season opener