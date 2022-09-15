Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nick Cannon announces birth of 9th child, more on the way

Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child as he awaits two more.

“The Masked Singer” host announced on Instagram the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, where he shared a photo of his new baby girl with model Lanisha Cole.

The entertainer welcomed his eighth child in July, son Bre Tiesi.

Cannon also shares twins with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, a son and daughter with model Brittany Bell, and twin sons with Abby De La Rosa.

A son he shared with model Alyssa Scott died from brain cancer at five months old last year.

Both Bell and De La Rosa are currently expecting another child with Cannon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy was not injured during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty
A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Meydon Lymbery, left, and Rodney Paulette
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike
In the report, Pew Research Center modeled several hypothetical scenarios describing how...
Christians could make up less than half of Americans in 50 years, report finds