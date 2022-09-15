Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted

The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and Calvin Demond Nichols, 25, both of the Houston area, on murder charges in the April 3 shooting death of Joseph Craig Thomas Jr. at a party in the 2300 block of South Second Street.

Both Scott and Nichols remain in custody in Harris County after Houston police charged them in June with stealing catalytic converters from vehicles, according to court records. They have been placed under $1 million bond each on the Waco murder warrants.

Waco police were called to a disturbance about 2 a.m. and found Thomas dead in the front yard of the residence. Police said at the time that Thomas, who was not a Baylor student, threatened people with a gun after showing up at the party uninvited. An argument ensued and Thomas, who police called “the original aggressor” was shot and killed.

According to arrest affidavits, Scott and Nichols are from the Houston area but have “family connections” in Waco. The shooting incident was captured on security video and police said Nichols can be identified on the video.

Police learned “the shooting started with a fight, which escalated when the defendant shot the victim eight times before he hit the ground,” an affidavit states. “At that point the victim was no longer a threat to either (Scott) or Calvin Nichols Jr. However, the video shows they both stood over the victim and shot him while he was on the ground.

“(Scott) shot the victim three more times before handing the murder weapon off the Calvin Nichols Jr., who finished another four rounds into the victim. The victim was shot a total of seven times after his body hit the ground as he laid motionless and dying,” according to the affidavit.

Officers said Scott’s and Nichols’ “actions rise above what was immediately necessary to respond to the fight and his actions demonstrate his intent to not just stop the fight, but to kill the victim outright.”

