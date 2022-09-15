Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with warm highs near 90 degrees.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Expect another beautiful day of sunshine with temperatures close to seasonal averages in the upper 80s and a few areas hitting 90 degrees. Southeast winds return later today, dragging in humid Gulf of Mexico air with them which means our muggy meter will steadily climb in the coming days, as well as our temperatures. Our Friday starts off mild in the middle 60s but will trend warm in the afternoon with highs sitting near 90 degrees area wide. A stray shower or thundershower will be possible in Deep East Texas during the afternoon, although most will stay dry which is good news for high school football fans! Another slight chance for PM rain on Saturday, with most staying warm and dry in the lower 90s. Skies totally dry out by Sunday and a warming trend will place highs in the lower to middle 90s. Temperatures will remain well above average through most of next week as high pressure builds back in overhead, keeping highs in the middle 90s and skies dry for the final days of summer.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy was not injured during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty
A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 9-15-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 9-15-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 9-15-22
Clear and Cool tonight.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips