Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s still another nice, mild start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s this morning. It will be another quiet day with sunny skies and a light breeze out of the southeast by afternoon. Temperatures will reach near 90 degrees today and continue to warm as we head into the weekend. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The chance for rain on Saturday looks very slim with temperatures reaching the mid 90s by the end of the weekend. Next week looks to start out hot and humid with temperatures back in the mid to upper 90s.

