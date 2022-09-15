Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Ukraine Soldier’s life saved by Brazos Valley Donations

A Brazos Valley organization says it's efforts have saved the life a Ukrainian Soldier.
A Brazos Valley organization says it's efforts have saved the life a Ukrainian Soldier.(KBTX)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) -A Ukrainian man’s life was saved with the help of the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation (ACHF), a Brazos Valley organization.

Sergei, a 40-year-old man living in Ukraine, was with his unit when they came under artillery fire from Russian forces, and he was hit.

A bullet lodged in his ribcage and he was taken to the State Institution Ukrainian Health Ministry Heart Institute in Kyiv.

“Thankfully due to the surgical tools that we delivered they were able to remove it. And, he was released and cleared to go back to duty,” Lena Dunman, the ACHF president, said.

Thanks to a grant from the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) to the ACHF, the Institute that saved Sergei’s life received over $50,000 worth of surgical tools, masks and gloves before he was shot.

Denman says to date, $1,725,468.88 worth of medical supplies and equipment from Ohio Health has been sent to hospitals across Ukraine.

This supply is being used to help anyone needing medical attention.

A third UMCOR grant will enable ACHF to provide additional supplies and equipment to 12 other hospitals.

To find out how you can help reach out to the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy was not injured during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty
A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect

Latest News

Biologists predict moderate hunting conditions ahead of white-tailed deer archery-only season...
Biologists predict moderate hunting conditions ahead of white-tailed deer archery-only season opener
East Texas churches, non-profit group, ask government to help resettle Chinese church members
East Texas churches, non-profit group, ask U.S. government to help resettle Chinese church members
TJC offers an Associate of Applied Science in Sign Language to train students to become...
Amidst shortage, TJC offers ASL Skills Certificate to get interpreters into community
East Texas churches, non-profit group, ask government to help resettle Chinese church members
East Texas churches, non-profit group, ask government to help resettle Chinese church members
Amidst shortage, TJC offers ASL Skills Certificate to get interpreters into community
Amidst shortage, TJC offers ASL Skills Certificate to get interpreters into community