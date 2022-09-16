Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend said she shot him after getting into a physical altercation.

According to an affidavit, Amanda Reynolds is charged with murder in the death of John Carnahan.

The affidavit says on Thursday, Sept. 15 at approximately 1:43 a.m., an officer with the Hudson Police Department pulled over a 2007 Chrysler passenger vehicle for speeding. While approaching the vehicle, the officer saw it was occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat with blood on her clothing.

When asked about the blood on her clothes, the affidavit said the woman, identified as Reynolds, told the officer she had been punched in the lip. When the officer asked if she had notified law enforcement of the incident, the affidavit said Reynolds told him, “no, I shot him.”

Reynolds then told officers where she lived. Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home to conduct a welfare check and attempted to make contact with someone at the home. When no one responded, they used force to enter the building.

The affidavit said when deputies entered the home, they found a man, identified as John Carnahan, laying in front of the doorway. The affidavit said he appeared to be deceased with several gunshot wounds in the body.

Medical services responded and no heartbeat was detected.

Reynolds was taken to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and interviewed. The affidavit said during the interview, Reynolds said she shot Carnahan. The affidavit said Reynolds said she and Carnahan had an altercation that turned physical. At some point during the altercation, the affidavit said Reynolds retrieved a handgun from her purse and shot Carnahan.

The affidavit said Reynolds said she believes she shot Carnahan twice before heading to go to her mother’s home. When questioned why she didn’t notify law enforcement, the affidavit said Reynolds said she was going to but was scared.

At that time, the affidavit said Reynolds was placed into custody and taken to the Angelina County jail without incident.

RELATED: Hudson police say woman confesses to shooting boyfriend following traffic stop

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.