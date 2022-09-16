Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amarillo police: 3 teens arrested and charged for involvement of deadly shooting near north Grand Street

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested three teenagers after a deadly shooting near north Grand Street Wednesday evening.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Javonne Mayes and have charged them with murder.

Javonne Mayes has a recommended bond of $400,000.

A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity.

She was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

On Wednesday Sept. 14, at around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near north Grand Street.

Officers found 17-year-old Adam Jeremiah Maes suffering from a gunshot wound.

Maes was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A criminal complaint says the shooting happened during a robbery.

A witness told police the 14-year-old girl confessed to the incident.

The homicide is still under investigation.

