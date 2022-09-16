Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list

The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay off about 20% of its workers in an attempt to improve the company’s performance.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bed, Bath & Beyond has released an updated list of the stores it will close this year.

The document named more than 50 stores designated for closure so far this year. The list was included in the company’s news release on Thursday giving details about when its second quarter earning results will be released.

The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay off about 20% of its workers in an attempt to improve the company’s performance.

Bed, Bath & Beyond has been hurt by a slump in sales. It also faced challenges brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the temporary closure of stores and supply-chain issues, the Associated Press reported.

As of May, it operated 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. The retailer had about 32,000 employees in February.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 13.
Nacogdoches man charged with 40 child-related sexual offenses
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot
Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and...
Woman arrested for taking raccoon into a bar, officials say
Meydon Lymbery, left, and Rodney Paulette
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine combs mass burial site, says signs of torture seen
FILE - President Joe Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to meet Friday...
Biden, S. African leader to discuss Ukraine, trade, climate
FILE - Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride...
Book ban efforts surging in 2022, library association says
Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.
Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam