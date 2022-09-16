‘Best day of my life:’ Longview’s littlest firefighter helps crew

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Sometimes fire departments run across what could become a future employee at the scene of a fire, but that doesn’t happen very often. Well, that’s just what happened at a recent Longview fire. But, it may be a while before he receives a paycheck since he’s six years old.

When there’s a fire, it catches the neighborhood’s attention, but six-year-old Spencer Laster, who was home sick, was absolutely fascinated by the firefighters putting that fire out.

“They come to fires, and they help out people whenever there’s a fire,” Spencer said. He says he’s been interested in firefighters since he was two years old. That’s well over half his life.

“They have big trucks, and I love heights,” Spencer said.

No fear of a ladder truck here or fear of the pressure of a fire hose. His reaction was pretty much the opposite.

“Pretty fun actually,” Spencer said.

“Did it almost knock you over?” I asked him.

“Yeah,” Spencer said.

It wasn’t just play, though. Longview Firefighter Stephen Winchell put Spencer to work cleaning off the hose with the water.

“Does kind of push on you a little bit, doesn’t it?” Steve asked Spencer as he held the hose.

“If you’re doing it right, you can do it yourself, but if you need some training, you can actually have like two or three more people help you because I’ve seen it on TV before,” Spencer said.

“You going to get the hose down there? You can walk that way if you want,” Winchell said.

This little firefighter has his own gear.

“I got it for Halloween, and I might wear it this Halloween, or I might wear another one,” Spencer said.

What’s more, the boots are waterproof. “I had these for a long time, and I personally think they’re pretty comfortable,” Spencer said. Although not genuine alligator, I’d call them crocs.

And, that hose did give Spencer some other trouble. “It was especially hard carrying it because they’re very heavy,” Spencer said. But, it’s all in a day’s work.

“That was my first time like seeing an actual building caught on fire in real life,” Spencer said. It just seemed to confirm what he’s always known: “I would love to be one of these people,” he said. Well, with how personably Spencer speaks, the Media Relations Fire Marshal better watch out.

Spencer’s mom had a hard time getting him back to bed after all the excitement. He was home sick, after all.

We have heard that Spencer says it was the best day of his life.

Spencer has been fascinated with firefighters most of his life, so he put on his firefighter Halloween costume and went to work for LFD.

