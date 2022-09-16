Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Clear skies ahead for tonight’s kickoff

Isolated showers to quickly dissipate by sunset. Another round of limited PM rain possible tomorrow.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The weather for your Red Zone forecast isn’t looking too shabby this Friday evening! The last of our spotty showers that developed earlier this evening will soon totally fizzle away, leading to quiet skies throughout the remainder of our Friday. Temperatures will be a bit on the warm side in the middle 80s by kick-off and will only drop into the upper 70s by the time the final whistle blows.

