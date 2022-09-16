Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Family pleads for answers a year after son was killed in Killeen

The murder 18-year-old Cullen G. Sinclair Jr. remains unsolved
By Madison Herber
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - More than a year has passed and the murder of 18-year-old Cullen G. Sinclair Jr. remains unsolved.

The slain teenager was found by police in a car near an apartment in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road in September 2021.

His family said that a year later, they still have no answers about who killed their son and why?

“It’s like a hole that will never be filled,” says Cullen G. Sinclair Sr.

His parents describe Cullen as a funny, smart and loving boy known affectionately as Junior.

The teenager also had an entrepreneurial spirit. His parents were living in Georgia during Junior’s last year of high school, and were waiting for him to move to Georgia to start a detailing business he had previously talked about. That day never came, and the distance has made it even harder to find answers.

“The worst thing is: you don’t have any answers. You don’t know why, cause he would have never harmed anyone,” says Devona Sinclair, Junior’s mother.

They are asking for anyone that could have any information to come forward and help bring them closure.

“It’s hard to have to go through all of this again, and reliving this all over again. It presents its own challenges, again, so just please say something,” Devona said.

The family already raised $5,000 for anyone who has any tip that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the death of their son.

If you would like to donate to help the family find answers, there is a GoFundMe set up to help motivate someone to come forward with the information needed to solve his case.

