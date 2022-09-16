Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jury deliberations in Andre Emmet trial

Andre Emmett, killed in Dallas shooting on 9/23/2019.
Andre Emmett, killed in Dallas shooting on 9/23/2019.(Jesus Arenas)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jury deliberations will continue Friday in the trial of a man accused of killing former Texas Tech and NBA player Andre Emmett.

Larry Jenkins is accused of killing Emmett during a robbery attempt outside of his home in Dallas in September 2019.

During closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors said Jenkins shot Emmett as he ran away. They added that cellphone and Facebook activity placed Jenkins at the scene of the murder.

If convicted, he faces an automatic life sentence.

Two other men are also charged with capital murder in the case.

READ MORE: Third suspect charged in connection with murder of Andre Emmett

