Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Today will still be mostly sunny, but it will be a tiny bit warmer through the afternoon.  Southeast winds are increasing humidity across East Texas and there’s a very slight chance for one or two isolated showers or thunderstorms to develop in Deep East Texas this afternoon.  Any activity will die off quickly this evening with fair skies overnight.  Warm and muggy for the next few mornings and high temperatures in the afternoon will be on the rise, too.  Expect temperatures to reach the lower to mid 90s this weekend and above normal temperatures are expected to continue into much of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 13.
Nacogdoches man charged with 40 child-related sexual offenses
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot
Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and...
Woman arrested for taking raccoon into a bar, officials say
Meydon Lymbery, left, and Rodney Paulette
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-16-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-16-22
Mild AM / Warm PM / Few showers possible well south.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Mild AM / Warm PM / Few showers possible well south.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
A Very, Very Slim Chance for a few showers over southern areas Fri/Sat.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips