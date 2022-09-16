Motorcyclist suffers leg injury in Lufkin wreck
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 3:29 p.m., officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and the South Medford Drive feeder.
A motorcyclist was eastbound in the outside lane of Atkinson Drive when he was struck by a truck that was northbound on the feeder.
Witnesses said the truck ran the red light.
The motorcyclist came to rest under an uninvolved 18-wheeler that was stopped at the red light.
The motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury in the accident and was taken by Lufkin Fire to a local hospital. He was conscious and alert at the time.
The accident remains under investigation.
