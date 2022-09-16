Nacogdoches County native competing in national mullet championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition.

Matt Rollins, an ICU nurse in Bryan and Nacogdoches County native, is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships.

His unique red, white, and blue firework design and luscious curls could be what takes Matt to the top, but in order to move on to Round 2, he needs the community’s help. The competition takes place entirely on Facebook. You can “like” Matt’s photo on the USA Mullet Championship Facebook page, and “share” his photo on your own page so others can vote, too!

You can cast your vote for Matt here.

Matt says the best part of his wacky ‘do is the smiles it brings to the faces of his patients and their families. Although his hair stylist almost cried when Matt told her it’s almost time to chop the locks, Matt says it’s all for a good cause. He plans to donate his hair to Locks of Love or Wigs for Kids.

Rollins is a 1997 graduate of Central Heights High School.

