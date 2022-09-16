Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches County native competing in national mullet championship

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition.

Matt Rollins, an ICU nurse in Bryan and Nacogdoches County native, is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships.

His unique red, white, and blue firework design and luscious curls could be what takes Matt to the top, but in order to move on to Round 2, he needs the community’s help. The competition takes place entirely on Facebook. You can “like” Matt’s photo on the USA Mullet Championship Facebook page, and “share” his photo on your own page so others can vote, too!

You can cast your vote for Matt here.

Matt says the best part of his wacky ‘do is the smiles it brings to the faces of his patients and their families. Although his hair stylist almost cried when Matt told her it’s almost time to chop the locks, Matt says it’s all for a good cause. He plans to donate his hair to Locks of Love or Wigs for Kids.

Rollins is a 1997 graduate of Central Heights High School.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 13.
Nacogdoches man charged with 40 child-related sexual offenses
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Angelina County runaway child found
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot

Latest News

James Allen Martin, 50, is in the Gregg County Jail on a US Marshal Detainer. He was booked...
Beckville man allegedly sends hundreds of child porn files to undercover agent
Angelina County runaway child found
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
Barrett Bennefield fishing
East Texas angler teen 1 of 7 to represent Texas in fishing combine
Food Supply Forecast
Drought-ridden Texas harvest could make life leaner next year