Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players

(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Both Normangee High School and Lovelady High School decided to cancel Friday’s game following a crash Friday afternoon involving some of Normangee’s football players.

DPS says the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV.

Troopers say the students were in the Hyundai and the driver was attempting to turn off of Highway 39 onto FM 1452 when they pulled in front of the Toyota which resulted in the collision.

Normangee Head coach Danny Mitchell told KBTX that five players were involved in the collision and all had to be taken to the hospital, but are expected to be ok. Coach Mitchell said the wreck happened after school Friday and they were on their way to a friend’s house when it happened.

DPS says the driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

