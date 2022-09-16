Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave

The city said Chief Danny Jones is on paid administrative leave pending the result of an...
The city said Chief Danny Jones is on paid administrative leave pending the result of an unknown third-party investigation.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman made the unexpected call to put its fire chief on paid administrative leave.

The city said Chief Danny Jones is on leave pending the result of an unknown third-party investigation.

In a statement to News 12, City Manager Robby Hefton said Jones’ leave does not involve allegations of criminal action, to his knowledge.

News 12 reached out to the chief and has not heard back.

The city said the department’s executive staff would jointly handle the duties of the chief in the interim.

Below is the full statement from City Manager Robby Hefton:

“The City of Sherman can confirm that Chief Jones is currently on paid administrative leave pending the results of a third-party investigation. To the City’s knowledge, the claims do not involve allegations of criminal action. Per our policy and practice, we will not make any comments regarding any aspect of these employee matters. Management is working diligently to ensure that these issues are wrapped up completely in a timely manner.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives rare birth to 13 puppies
Angelina County runaway child found
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 13.
Nacogdoches man charged with 40 child-related sexual offenses
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck.
Motorcyclist suffers leg injury in Lufkin wreck

Latest News

Housing Market
Smith County moving to healthier housing market
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor Show
Smith County Property Auction
Smith County Property Auction
Gladewater Revitalization
Gladewater Revitalization
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-16-22 CARNEGIE LIBRARY RENOVATION
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-16-22 CARNEGIE LIBRARY RENOVATIONS