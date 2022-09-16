Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas man arrested for traveling to Colombia have sex with minors

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX)- A man was arrested Sept. 15 in Round Rock on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

According to court documents, Michael Roberts, 40, traveled from the United States to the Republic of Colombia to engage in illegal sexual conduct with minors.

Roberts is charged by a federal indictment with three counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

If convicted, Roberts faces up to 30 years in prison on each of the three counts.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Homeland Security Investigations is handling the case.

Any information on this case, you can contact the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tip Line at 866-347-2423.

